Siobhan McGirl joins NBC10 as a general assignment reporter

NBC10 Philadelphia announced today that Siobhan McGirl has joined the station as a full-time, general assignment reporter. McGirl will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, January 22, 2024.

“We are excited to have Siobhan join NBC10,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Her passion for storytelling coupled with her local ties to our community, will add depth and insight to our strong team of journalists.”

McGirl comes to Philadelphia, from WVIT, the NBC-owned station in Connecticut, where she was a reporter/multimedia journalist for the past four years. Prior to that, she also served as a reporter/multimedia journalist at WDBJ-7 News in Roanoke, Virginia.

“I’m thrilled for the full-circle opportunity to return home as a reporter,” said McGirl. “I am honored to have the opportunity to tell stories here and eager to give back to the communities that raised me.”

A South Jersey native, McGirl hails from Washington Township, New Jersey, and attended Gloucester Catholic High School in Gloucester City. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Broadcasting and Journalism from Seton Hall University.

In her free time, McGirl enjoys volunteering with Big Brothers/Big Sisters where she has been a mentor for the last four years. She also enjoys volunteering at community events and is passionate about giving back wherever she can