NBC10 and Telemundo62 Are Now Accepting Applications For “NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants”  

NBC10, Telemundo62 and Comcast NBCUniversal announced that for the first time, they will be awarding $225,000 in unrestricted funds to eligible nonprofits located in the Greater Philadelphia region. The stations and Comcast NBCUniversal are also announcing the rebrand of the program, from "Project Innovation" to "NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants,” – reflecting its local grassroots focus.

“Over the past five years, NBC10, Telemundo62 and Comcast NBCUniversal have awarded more than $1.3 million to nonprofits serving the Greater Philadelphia region,” said Ric Harris, President and General Manager of NBC10 and Telemundo62. “This year’s grant challenge will award $225,000 in unrestricted funds to local organizations who are making a difference in our communities.”

The nonprofits interested in applying for grants will need to apply under one of the three categories of the program, which include: Next Generation Storytellers, Youth Education & Empowerment, and Community Engagement. The applications can be submitted online at www.Localimpactgrants.com between March 14 and April 21. Applications are also available in Spanish at www.becasdeimpactolocal.com. Winners will be announced later this year.

Grant eligibility requirements include:

501(c)(3) nonprofit’s headquarters and/or the program for which the organization is applying must be located in a participating market;

Entity must service the market they operate from;

Organization’s total expenses must be between $100,000 and $1,000,000; and

Nonprofit must help to resolve everyday community issues in any of the three grant categories.

NBCU Local Impact Grant categories include:

Next Generation Storytellers: Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent, diverse voices and underrepresented youth to explore careers in news, entertainment, sports and the arts. Youth Education & Empowerment: In-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship. Community Engagement: Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities.

For additional rules/eligibility requirements, please visit www.Localimpactgrants.com. For information in Spanish, visit www.becasdeimpactolocal.com.

Follow on social @NBCUFoundation and #LocalImpactGrants.