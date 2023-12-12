Ben Franklin's Birthday Celebration, “Craftsmanship,” Honoring Frank Gehry

The public is invited to a free and festive event to celebrate Benjamin Franklin’s 318th birthday on Friday, January 19, from 10am to 1pm at the Benjamin Franklin Hall of the American Philosophical Society on 427 Chestnut Street.

Residents, visitors, colonial characters, Philadelphia dignitaries, and Franklin himself will gather in Old City to hear a panel discussion examining the important role of craftsmanship in America and honor this year’s Founder’s Award recipient, architectural great Frank Gehry. Celebrants will also be able to enjoy sweets and treats from Franklin Fountain. The event will be followed by a lively procession to Franklin’s gravesite, featuring music, a fire engine, banners and flags.

This year’s theme of “Craftsmanship” explores how American creators and makers throughout history have shaped our lives.

This celebration serves as a public “junto” about the important issues that trace a through line from Franklin’s day to our own, followed by a colorful procession through Old City Philadelphia and a ceremonial wreathlaying at Franklin’s grave at Christ Church Burial Ground.

HOST AND MODERATOR:

Daniela Holt Voith

Founding Partner & Director of Design, Voith & Mactavish

PRESENTERS:

Jay Robert Stiefel

Author and historian of American decorative arts, on "Franklin and the Pursuit of Craftsmanship"

Author and historian of American decorative arts, on "Franklin and the Pursuit of Craftsmanship" Michael Rounds

President of Williamson College of the Trades, on "Building the Well-Rounded Tradesman: A Legacy Since 1888"

President of Williamson College of the Trades, on "Building the Well-Rounded Tradesman: A Legacy Since 1888" Emily Edelstein

Executive director of CraftNOW Philadelphia, on "The Future of Craft Education Is Community-Based"

Salty pretzel chocolate bar, birthday cake ice cream and hot chocolate provided by the Franklin Fountain. Related books available from Head House Books.

This event is presented in conjunction with the 300th anniversary of The Carpenters’ Company. For more information about the celebration, visit www.franklincelebration.org