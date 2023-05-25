Comcast RISE to Award Grants to 100 Small Businesses in Philadelphia 

Comcast announced that a new round of 100 businesses in Philadelphia will be selected to receive comprehensive grant packages that include business consultation services, educational resources, a $5,000 monetary grant, creative production, media schedule, and a technology makeover. Comcast RISE is committed to supporting the growth of all small businesses, while advancing the objectives of diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as community investment. The program was created in 2020 to help businesses and their communities thrive with a focus on economic growth.

Beginning on June 1, and through June 30, eligible businesses in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Detroit, Memphis and Portland, can apply for a grant package at www.ComcastRISE.com.

A total of 100 grants per city, or 500 grants overall, will be announced in August and awarded in September 2023, bringing the total number of recipients to date to 13,500, including 200 Philadelphia small businesses that received $2 million in grant awards and nearly 400 that received marketing or technology services packages shortly after the start of the pandemic.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and are essential to building strong and thriving local communities,” said Loren Hudson, SVP and Chief Diversity Officer at Comcast. “As small businesses transition from pandemic recovery to a focus on expansion and growth, Comcast RISE is proud to help strengthen and empower these deserving businesses and entrepreneurs.”

Comcast RISE stands for Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment. Comcast RISE was created in November 2020 to help small businesses hardest hit by COVID-19, from bakeries and barber shops to childcare centers and cleaning services, by providing the grants needed to survive and recover. The program will evolve from helping businesses survive the pandemic, to helping businesses and their communities thrive with a focus on economic growth.

Renee Harris, CEO of STEM Prep Academy, an independent pre-school and Kindergarten with a mission to expose early learners to STEM education, received a Comcast RISE Investment Fund Grant in 2022.

“The last couple of years have been unsettling,” she said. “We had to close our doors and learn to operate in a new-normal just like every other school. The Comcast RISE Investment Fund grant was a lifesaver. It went directly to paying our dedicated staff who work so hard for our families.”

“Comcast is committed to taking tangible actions that drive long-term impact and change,” said Dan Bonelli, Senior Vice President, Comcast’s Freedom Region. “Comcast RISE helps small businesses grow, create jobs, and play a vital role in supporting our communities. This new round of Comcast RISE grant packages provides all the elements necessary to help businesses scale and thrive for years to come.”

Grant packages will include:

CONSULTATION: Assessment of business and tactical planning; business to business coaching; and mentorship to advise on how to grow business.

Assessment of business and tactical planning; business to business coaching; and mentorship to advise on how to grow business. EDUCATION RESOURCES: Educational content and resources tailored to individual companies based on where they are in their business lifecycle.

Educational content and resources tailored to individual companies based on where they are in their business lifecycle. MONETARY GRANT: $5,000 monetary grant to invest in growth and sustainability.

$5,000 monetary grant to invest in growth and sustainability. CREATIVE PRODUCTION & MEDIA: Turnkey production of a 30-second TV commercial, plus a media strategy consultation and 180-day media placement schedule.

Turnkey production of a 30-second TV commercial, plus a media strategy consultation and 180-day media placement schedule. TECHNOLOGY MAKEOVER: Computer equipment and Internet, Voice and Cybersecurity services for 12 months. (Taxes and other fees may still apply for tech makeover services.)

Through the Comcast RISE program, all recipients will receive a monthly newsletter with educational content. Additionally, any small business owner can visit the Comcast RISE destination on the X1 platform featuring aggregated small business news, tips, insights, and more. Just say “Comcast RISE” into the X1 voice remote.

Comcast RISE is part of Project UP, the company’s comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities. More information on eligibility requirements and how to apply for the grant program are available at www.ComcastRISE.com.