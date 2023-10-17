2023 MID-ATLANTIC REGIONAL EMMY® AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED

On Saturday, October 14, the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) hosted the 2023 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy® Awards during its annual gala at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square. A total of 88 entries in 79 categories were recognized during the 41st annual Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy® Awards. The awards honor excellence in television news, programming and achievement in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and parts of Ohio and West Virginia.

NBC10, Telemundo62 and NBC Sports Philadelphia led the night with 18 Emmy® awards which included honors for Outstanding Morning Newscast in a larger market for NBC10, Team Coverage for Telemundo62, and Sporting Event/Game Live Broadcast for NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The presentation of the Emmy® Awards is intended to serve as encouragement for the ongoing pursuit of excellence for those working in the television industry and to focus public attention on outstanding cultural, educational, technological, entertainment and news achievements in television. This year’s show was sponsored by Temple University and TUTV.

A complete list of 2023 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy® Award recipients is available at www.natasmid-atlantic.org.