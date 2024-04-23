Concilio Identifies Safe and Loving Homes for Children.

Being a Resource Parent can be a challenging experience, especially for those new to it. Many children in foster care have gone through traumatic experiences that can have a lasting impact on their emotional and psychological well-being. The Foster Care Program at Concilio is dedicated to finding safe and loving homes for children in Philadelphia's foster care system. We achieve this by recruiting, assessing, and training high-quality community members interested in becoming certified foster parents. Our resource parents provide temporary homes for children and play a vital role in supporting and mentoring biological families to promote reunification efforts.

Our support includes promoting activities that encourage reunification, such as visitation and enhanced communication with biological families throughout the child's stay in the foster care system. If children are unable to be reunified with their biological parents, our adoption services unit will work to ensure a permanent home by exploring other permanency options.

Concilio trains its Resource Parents extensively on a wide range of topics to help them support a new family member’s transition. Each parent undergoes a minimum of 12 hours and up to 30 hours of training, depending on the level of children they are willing to accept. In addition, Concilio provides 24 hours of on-call support for resource parents to deal with emergencies. Concilio collaborates with various local and county agencies that refer children and families needing out-of-home placement.

To learn more about the program and find personalized information, you can contact Concilio's hotline at 215-627-3100. You can find additional resources and information about the program, including eligibility requirements and the application process on their website at www.elconcilio.net. Concilio is committed to helping children in need and ensuring that all resource parents receive the necessary support and training to provide the best possible care. If you're interested in making a difference in a child's life and becoming a resource parent, we encourage you to get in touch with Concilio today.