Election, Olympics, Mangione, drones and more: The biggest stories of 2024

From the Keystone state's pivotal role in the presidential election to a tragedy that shocked the NHL world to the capture of an alleged CEO killer, 2024 was an eventful year for the Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware region. Take a look at the biggest stories of the year below and watch NBC10's look back at 2024 in the video embedded above!

Pennsylvania’s pivotal role during the presidential race and election

The presidential race was arguably the biggest story of the year and Pennsylvania played a pivotal role.

Republican Donald Trump was wounded during an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, over the summer. Trump and his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris also heavily focused on Pennsylvania – a key battleground state – throughout their campaigns with multiple rallies and in the case of Harris, a star studded campaign event in Philadelphia on election eve.

Trump and Harris also held their first and only presidential debate in Philadelphia.

Ultimately, it was Trump’s victory in Pennsylvania that paved the way to him winning the presidential election.

There were also plenty of viral moments during the presidential race, including a giant naked statue of Trump in Philadelphia as well as Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner repeatedly warning potential election disruptors to “F around and find out.”

CHOP doctor struck, killed while riding bike in Philly

The death of Dr. Barabara Friedes rocked Philadelphia’s biking community.

Friedes – a pediatric doctor who had just been named a chief resident at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia – was struck and killed by a driver while she was riding her bike in Center City over the summer. Police said the driver of the striking vehicle was speeding and collided with Friedes while she was riding in a designated bike lane.

The driver, Michael Vahey, was eventually arrested and charged with DUI.

Friedes’ parents spoke out after their daughter’s death, stating they were working to ensure changes that will help keep bikers safe throughout the city.

Philly-area and NJ athletes shine during the Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics was a rousing success and the Philadelphia-area was represented well during the games.

Philadelphia native Kahleah Copper and Pennsylvania Alyssa Thomas were members of the U.S. women’s basketball team that took home the Gold.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid also won Gold as a member of the U.S. men’s basketball team.

New Jersey native Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone won Gold in the Women’s 4x400m event as well as the Women’s 400m hurdles.

Take a look at the full list of local winners here.

A wild year in Philly sports

As usual, sports was a big story for Philadelphia this year.

Both the Phillies and Eagles had promising starts to their seasons that ended in disappointment, with the Phils losing to the Mets in the NLDS and the Eagles losing six of their last seven games after starting the season 10-1.

After the season ended, Eagles legend Jason Kelce announced his retirement.

Months after his retirement, Kelce was involved in a high profile incident off the field in which he was captured on video smashing a man's phone after hearing a gay slur being directed at his brother, Travis, for dating star artist Taylor Swift.

The Sixers’ promising start to the 2023-2024 season also ended in disappointment as the team struggled following an injury to Joel Embiid. They then fought their way from the play-in to the playoffs only to lose to the New York Knicks in a wild first-round series.

The Sixers’ troubles continued at the start of the 2024-2025 season with a losing record despite the acquisition of Paul George and issues for Embiid with lingering injuries and an altercation with a reporter.

But the biggest Sixers story of the year happened off the court with the team’s controversial plan to move from the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia and build an arena in Center City’s Market East neighborhood.

City Council ultimately approved the $1.3 billion plan which has been met by continuous protests from residents living in the city’s Chinatown community.

The deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

The sports world suffered a major loss with the deaths of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. Both brothers were riding their bikes in South Jersey on the eve of what was supposed to be their sister’s wedding in August when they were struck and killed by a car.

The driver, Sean Higgins, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

After their deaths, tributes for the brothers poured out from the hockey community and beyond.

Family tragedies in Bucks, Delaware counties

Two horrific family tragedies rocked communities in Bucks and Delaware counties this year.

In February 2024, Xuong Le killed five of his own family members before taking his own life in a shooting and house fire in East Lansdowne, officials said.

In April 2024, Andre Gordon allegedly killed his stepmother, Karen Gordon, his teen sister Kera Gordon and Taylor Daniel, the mother of his two children, in Bucks County, before being captured hours later in Trenton, New Jersey.

Spectacles above and below

A pair of cosmic spectacles captured the entire region.

In April 2024, a solar eclipse was visible across the United States, including in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, though it wasn't quite as visible as people expected due to cloud cover.

In October 2024, there was a rare sighting of the Northern Lights across the Philadelphia region.

A geomagnetic storm led to the northern lights being visible Thursday night over Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Did you get a chance to see it?

The spectacles weren’t just in the sky however. In April 2024, an earthquake hit New Jersey and its impact was felt throughout the East Coast, including Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Our very own Brian Sheehan experienced an aftershock while preparing for his live shot, leading to a viral moment.

Pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses

Amid the Israel-Hamas War, pro-Palestinian protests and encampments occurred at college campuses across the country throughout the year, including Drexel University and the University of Pennsylvania.

New Jersey wildfires and drones

Autumn’s dry conditions led to several wildfires in New Jersey as fire crews fought flames throughout the Garden State.

Camden County's health director Caryelle Lasher caught up with NBC10's Aaron Baskerville to discuss the impacts of the four wildfires in New Jersey.

Also in New Jersey, mystery drone sightings in November and December led to concerns from residents and politicians.

Alleged CEO killer’s Philly connection

University of Pennsylvania graduate Luigi Mangione was arrested in Pennsylvania after shooting and killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside of a New York City hotel, investigators said.

Thompson’s murder and the subsequent search and capture of Mangione sparked a nationwide conversation about the healthcare system following the discovery of the alleged killer’s manifesto which was strongly critical of the healthcare industry.