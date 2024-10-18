Editor's Note (Oct. 18, 2024, 11:34 a.m.): Tune into NBC10 News at 5 p.m. Friday to watch the full interview with the Gaudreau family.

“They did so much good during their short lives. That, as a family we want to make sure that their legacy lives on,” said Jane Gaudreau, mother of Matthew and John Gaudreau.

Nearly two months after an accused drunken driver hit and killed the Gaudreau brothers while they were riding bikes near their Salem County home the night before their sister’s wedding, their family members say they have plans to honor the brothers' lives by carrying on the noble work they already started.

“They did so much good in such a short period of time and I just think we need to capitalize on that and keep going. That is what they would want,” said Katie Gaudreau, John and Matt’s younger sister. “The goal is to just do as much good as we possibly can for my brothers.”

The Gaudreau family, the Gaudreau brothers and their father

In the weeks since John and Matty’s deaths, the Gaudreau family has received an overwhelming amount of support. They get mail almost every day, sometimes from strangers, sharing how incredible John and Matty were.

From Calgary to Columbus to Gloucester Catholic High School to their hometown rink Hollydell, people organized tributes and added to memorials, all honoring the brothers. The Flyers and Blue Jackets invited John and Matt’s dad, Coach Guy Gaudreau, out to skate with them at practice. Every NHL player is wearing a “13” and a “21” on their helmets this year to honor them. The list goes on and on.

“I think the memorials were really something that helped us during this terrible time,” said Katie.

The memorial for the Gaudreau brothers outside Hollydell

“I would like to thank everyone for thinking of us and our kids during this difficult time we are going through,” said Guy Gaudreau, John and Matt’s father. “We still miss them.”

Jane -- John and Matt’s mom -- said the kindness and love the world has shown her family has helped her see just how good the world is.

“You hear so many negative things, but for all these people to come together and help our family through this difficult time. It just means so much to us,” said Jane. “I know the boys would be so proud and so happy.”

Now, the family wants to make the boys proud and carry on the work they already cared so much about.

The Gaudreaus are starting out with two fundraisers to honor John and Matty. The first will benefit Archbishop Damiano School. The second will benefit Gloucester Catholic. Both South Jersey schools were very close to their hearts.

“The most important thing is keeping their legacy alive and we thought what better way to start with some of the things they were already passionate about,” said Jane. “We hope that we can do this for a long time to come, but everything we are starting out right now is something that the boys have already been involved in.”

The Gaudreau family and the Gaudreau brothers.

A Gaudreau family passion project, fundraising in John and Matty’s honor to help build a playground

The Gaudreaus are planning to honor John and Matty’s legacies by fundraising to help a school in South Jersey build an adaptive playground.

Archbishop Damiano School, a private school for students with disabilities, has long been important to the Gaudreau family. John and Matty’s uncle attended the school and their mom and older sister, Kristen, work there now. The brothers used to volunteer at ADS and when John had the chance to pick a charity to donate to after his 2023 All-Star game hat trick, he chose ADS to receive the $10,000 donation.

“They were always there. It was like a second home,” said Jane.

For years, the school has been trying to raise enough money to build an adaptive playground. The playground they have right now is old, outdated, and not adapted to the needs of most students. The total cost for the project is about $600,000.

“It is not something that will be done overnight, but it is something that was important to them and their family because they’ve been around Archbishop Damiano School their whole life,” said Jane.

The playground at Archbishop Damiano School

The Gaudreaus have a walk/run fundraiser planned for May in Washington Township Lake Park. They are hoping to raise money and help the school get closer to its goal and believe John and Matty would be thrilled.

“I think they would just be so honored that we are doing it out of our respect and love for them,” said Jane.

Giving back to Gloucester Catholic High School one swing at a time

The Gaudreaus are a Gloucester Catholic family. John and Matty both played hockey at the South Jersey high school and were beloved alumni. They were remembered by the tightknit community as not just incredible hockey players, but amazing human beings.

For the last eight years the entire Gaudreau family has hosted an annual golf tournament to raise money for tuition assistance. The family will continue with that fundraiser in John and Matty’s honor.

“Because that is so important to us. We are still so close to everyone there and we just know that is what the boys would want,” said Jane.

John and Matty’s sister, Katie, said the golf tournament was always one of John and Matty’s favorite days of the summer.

"It is definitely special," said Katie. "I know it’s going to be hard this year, but I will just be thinking about how happy the boys were especially when they were on the golf course. Besides the rink that’s where they were the happiest."

The Gaudreau family at the annual golf tournament.

Raising awareness to stop drunken driving

Team Gaudreau will participate in the annual John R. Elliott HERO Walk in Ocean City this weekend. It's a walk to help end drunken driving and promote the importance of having a designated driver.

“I want our family to do as much as we can to keep bringing awareness that this is not okay and it affects families’ lives, it tears their lives apart,” said Katie Gaudreau. “And I think by us going to the walk and participating, it is going to bring more awareness and that is really what our goal is just to help other families who have been going through the same thing.”

Family will always come first for the Gaudreaus

As the Gaudreau family continues to grieve, they said they will do what they have always done: focus on family.

“We just are going to try to make sure we stay close as a family and try to get through this best we can,” said Jane.

John and his wife have two children, Noa and Johnny, with a third, “Baby G,” on the way. Matt’s wife is expecting their first child, Tripp, this year. The family will make sure all of the children, along with John and Matt’s nieces, always know about their incredible impact.

“People thought we were close before this, we will be the closest family there’s ever been,” said Katie. “And I know the boys would want that so we are keeping that alive.”