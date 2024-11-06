Donald Trump wins Pa., on the verge of winning presidency, NBC News projects

Republican Donald Trump has won the critical swing state of Pennsylvania and is on the verge of winning the presidency, NBC News projects.

Trump gained 19 electoral votes after winning the keystone state, putting his total projected electoral votes at 266, according to NBC News.

Pennsylvania, a part of the once-reliable Democratic stronghold known as the “blue wall” with Michigan and Wisconsin, was carried by Trump when he first won the White House in 2016 and then flipped back to Democrats in 2020. Trump also flipped Georgia, which had voted for Democrats four years ago, and retained the closely contested state of North Carolina.

A win in Alaska or any of the outstanding battleground states — Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona or Nevada — would send the Republican former president back to the Oval Office.