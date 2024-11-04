Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz will hold a star-studded rally in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art on the night before Election Day. Here’s everything you need to know.
When and where will the Kamala Harris rally in Philly occur?
The rally will take place on Monday, Nov. 4, in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art on 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
The Harris campaign has not yet specified the exact time of the event, stating that it will occur late Monday evening. We will include information on the specific timing once we receive it.
It’s the third and final scheduled rally in Pennsylvania for Harris on Monday, Nov. 4, the night before Election Day. Harris will also hold a campaign rally in Allentown Monday afternoon, and a rally in Pittsburgh Monday night.
Pennsylvania is considered a critical swing state that will play a pivotal roll in the outcome of the presidential election.
Who will perform and appear at the Kamala Harris rally in Philly?
Pop star and actress Lady Gaga, hip hop star Fat Joe, hip hop producer DJ Jazzy Jeff, pop star Ricky Martin, hip hop group the Roots, soul singer Jazmine Sullivan and Oprah Winfrey will appear at the rally, according to the Harris campaign.
Harris is not expected to take the stage until later in the night.
How do I watch the rally?
You can watch the rally live on MSNBC's YouTube page here or in the video embedded on top of this article.
What roads will be closed for the Kamala Harris rally in Philly?
Road closures began Friday, Nov. 1, in Philadelphia. The closures are happening at the following locations at the following times:
Phase 1
- Eakins Oval is closed between Kelly Drive and Spring Garden Street from 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5
Phase 2
The following streets were closed at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, and will remain closed until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5:
- Kelly Drive (inbound) is closed from 25th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Kelly Drive
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway (inner and outer lanes) between 22nd Street and 24th Street
Phase 3
The following streets are closed from 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, to 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5:
- The entire width of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, beginning at 18th Street and extending west through Eakins Oval to 25th Street
- 19th Street between Arch Street and Callowhill Street
- 20th Street between Arch Street and Vine Street
- 21st Street between Winter Street and Hamilton Street
- 22nd Street between Winter Street and Spring Garden Street
- 23rd Street between the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue
- Spring Garden Street Tunnel
- Spring Garden Street Bridge
- Kelly Drive between Fairmount Avenue and Eakins Oval
- Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between the Falls Bridge and Eakins Oval
- I-676 westbound off-ramp at 22nd Street
- Note: I-676 eastbound off-ramp at 23rd Street will remain open.
Short, intermittent closures are also expected to occur 2200-2400 Pennsylvania Avenue on Monday, Nov. 4, for the movement of equipment and resources. Motorists in the area are advised to utilize caution in the area and obey instructions from Philadelphia Police.
What parking restrictions will be in place for the Kamala Harris event?
- Pennsylvania Avenue between 22nd Street and Fairmount Avenue (south side of street)
- Winter Street between 20th and 22nd Streets (both sides of street)
- 22nd Street between Winter Street and Spring Garden Street (both sides of street)
- Park Towne Place, between 22nd Street and 24th Street (both sides of street)
- Spring Garden Street between 22nd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue
- Race Street, between 19th Street and 20th Street
What museums and tourist attractions are closed?
"The following cultural institutions on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed on Monday, November 4," the city said.
- Philadelphia Museum of Art
- Barnes Foundation
- The Franklin Institute
- The Rodin Museum
- Moore College of Art & Design
- The Academy of Natural Sciences
- Parkway Central Library of the Free Library of Philadelphia
- Parkway Visitor Center and Rocky Shop
