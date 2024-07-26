Hundreds of bicyclists gather to demand safer bike lanes in Philadelphia

Bicycle riders in the city of Philadelphia are taking to the streets Friday evening to protest after two recent deaths of bicyclists, according to organizers of the event.

Hundreds of people on bicycles are expected to meet at the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum around 6 p.m. before riding together to City Hall.

Organizers of the event say they are demanding more protections for bike lanes in the city with concrete barriers and a ban on parking in the lanes.

This all comes one week after an allegedly drunk driver was speeding in Rittenhouse when he crashed into Dr. Barbara Friedes who was riding a bicyclist, killing her on Wednesday, July 11.

Many gathered at the site of the crash on Sunday, July 21 to call for more protections on Philadelphia streets for bicyclists.

A second person, Christopher Cabrera, was killed in Kensington after being in an unprotected bike lane in the evening on Wednesday, July 17.

Instead of the flexible barriers that are currently in place for many of the bike lanes, advocates say they want to see concrete.

A spokesperson for Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker told NBC10 that she was a major advocate for speed cameras on Roosevelt Boulevard and Broad Street.

"The crash that caused Dr. Friedes' death was a terrible tragedy, and the mayor noted on air that she learned of the criminal charges filed against the driver of the car shortly before the program aired. We commend the work of Philadelphia police and District Attorney Krasner on the case. Several other pedestrians were killed by cars in recent days; police investigations are ongoing. Every pedestrian, bicyclist or motorist death in a crash is a tragedy; we mourn every loss," the spokesperson said in a statement.