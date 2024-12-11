City Council to hold final committee meeting on Sixers arena proposal

Its been a long and winding road for the proposal that could bring a $1.3 billion dollar 76ers arena to Center City Philadelphia and it may be nearing its end.

At least, it could be soon headed to a vote as, on Wednesday, Philadelphia City Council will host its final Committee of the Whole hearing on the bills that would make way for the construction of the arena.

The hearing, which is expected to start at a about 9 a.m. in City Council's Chambers in City Hall at 9 a.m., will be open to the public. Though, officials have said, there will be no public comment during the day's hearing.

The day's hearing follows weeks of hearings on the proposal that would bring a Sixers arena to the intersection of Market and Filbert streets at 10th and 11th streets.

City Council's Committee of the Whole has been hearing from concerned residents, developers and experts on elements of the plan since Nov. 12, 2024.

If the bills package for the arena is voted out of the committee during Wednesday's hearing, it would still need to be read before City Council twice -- at two separate Council stated meeting sessions -- before any possible final vote can be taken by the full City Council.

This means the plan could be read for the first time before a Council meeting on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024 and a final vote on the plan could be held on Dec. 19, 2024.

Councilmember Mark Squilla (D-1st-dist.) introduced 13 pieces of legislation on October 24 to start the arena discussion process.

Most recently, City Councilmembers have seemingly been stymied by the $50 million that has been previously proposed to be included in a Community Benefits Agreement with the proposal.

At a recent hearing, some members of council suggested a higher figure -- as much as $300 million -- to be included in a CBA, in order to help sway their opinions on the plan.

At that same meeting, developers of the plan suggested they would be willing to consider adjustments to the $50 million figure, though $300 million would likely be a no-go.

A hearing that was scheduled for discussion on the arena plan on Dec. 5, 2024, was postponed until Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, as, City Council President Kenyatta Johnson said, as "productive negotiations" with arena developers were ongoing.