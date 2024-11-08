What to Know Firefighters in New Jersey are stretched even thinner as yet another wildfire burns in bone-dry conditions in the state.

Firefighters in New Jersey were stretched even thinner on Friday when another wildfire broke out in the state's bone-dry conditions.

At least four wildfires were burning in the state, stretching from the Philadelphia suburbs to the Pinelands in the central and western parts of the state to the New York City suburbs.

The latest fire broke out along the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Englewood Cliffs in Bergen County, across the Hudson River from New York. It was 30% contained, and no homes were threatened by it.

It was smaller than the three others burning in New Jersey, each of which had burned less than a square mile as of late Thursday.

“It seems like it’s been nonstop,” Bill Donnelly, the state forest fire warden and chief of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, said Thursday. "This year's been crazy dry, October was the busiest month on record for the forest service."

Crews getting closer to containing wildfire threatening homes in Burlington, Camden counties

The Bethany Run Wildfire continued to burn about 24 hours after it broke out along the boarder of Burlington and Camden counties in Evesham and Voorhees townships, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Friday morning.

However, progress had been made overnight as the fire was 75% contained as it burned about 360 acres -- or about half a mile, officials said.

It threatened up to 104 buildings and closed sections of Sycamore Avenue and Kettle Run Road, officials said. Any residents of nearby homes were allowed back into their homes as of 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2024.

Glassboro wildfire burns into second day

The Pheasant Run Wildfire continued to burn Friday in the Glassboro Wildlife Management Area in Gloucester County, the forest fire service said.

As of 10:30 a.m. or so, the fire had consumed around 133 acres and was 50% contained, officials said Nov. 8, 2024.

Luckily, no structures were threatened by the flames.

Wildfire continues to burn near Six Flags Great Adventure

The Shotgun Wildfire in Jackson Township, Ocean County, burned for a third day on Nov. 8, 2024.

"The New Jersey Forest Fire Service remains on scene of a wildfire burning in the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area in the area of Stump Tavern Road," the forest fire service wrote on Facebook.

Flames began several miles from Six Flags Great Adventure on Nov. 6, 2024. No buildings or structures were threated, officials said.

As of Friday morning, the fire had burned about 350 acres and was 80% contained. A section of Stump Road remained closed.

Red flag warning for wildfires in New Jersey

Conditions were even more hazardous Friday than they were the day before, with the National Weather Service issuing a red flag warning calling for gusty winds and low humidity that could help spread fires quickly.

"Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain,' the weather service said.

HIGH Fire Danger Today! A Red Flag Warning is in effect today into this evening as very dry conditions and gusty winds are conducive for rapid fire spread. The conditions are extremely dry and please follow burn restrictions/bans. #pawx #njwx #dewx #mdwx pic.twitter.com/HXT3yaxPMM — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) November 8, 2024

New Jersey has not received measurable precipitation in over a month, the weather service said, setting a new record.

Some rain is forecast for Sunday into Monday, so stay tuned to see if that finally puts a damper on these wildfires.

The causes for all four wildfires remained under investigation Friday.