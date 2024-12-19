City Council to hold final vote on $1.3B 76ers Center City arena plan

The future of Philadelphia's Market East community in Center City could soon be crystal clear as City Council is expected to vote on a $1.3 billion plan that could bring a brand new arena for the Philadelphia Sixers to the neighborhood.

During its scheduled meeting on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, City Council is expected to hold its final vote -- after months of negotiations with developers and meetings with members of the community in every corner of the city -- on the legislative package that would make way for a plan that could have a transformative effect on the area.

Thursday's vote could bring to an end months of protests and outbursts from those on either side of the arena debate.

The proposal would bring an arena to the intersection of Market and Filbert streets at 10th and 11th streets.

City Council has been holding meetings since September focuses solely on the arena plan. And there have been some sticking points.

The biggest just might be how much money the developers plan to include in a Community Benefits Agreement with the neighborhoods nearest the project site.

Initially, developers proposed $50 million in that agreement, but some suggests that figure be doubled.

In fact, some members of groups that opposed the development plan had sought to have that figure upped to $300 million.

But, in legislation that was read before City Council for its first reading last week, the proposal was amended to request $60 million in that CBA.

In breaking down how this $60 million in CBA funding could be used in the community, amendments note that $33 million would be set aside for initiatives in and around the city's Chinatown neighborhood -- like developing a master plan for the community and providing $2 million in grants for small businesses.

The remaining $27 million would then be spread to other initiatives citywide, including $7 million for extended day/extended year schooling and $3 million for public transit at the arena.

If City Council approves the plan on Thursday, construction would likely begin sometime in 2028.