Gunman shoots police officer in Pottstown, source says

A police officer was shot in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, a law enforcement source told NBC10.

The incident occurred in the area of Winding Road in Pottstown Sunday evening. The source told NBC10 an unidentified man crashed a pickup truck into a pole. He then exited the vehicle, took out a gun and opened fire, shooting a Pottstown police officer in the shoulder, the source said.

That officer was taken to Reading Hospital and is currently in stable condition, according to the source.

The gunman ran into a nearby home, the source said. A SWAT team responded to the area and a heavy police presence gathered at the scene of the shooting, according to the source.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.