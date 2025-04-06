Woman's body, wrapped in sheet and shower curtain, discovered in Frankford

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a woman's slain body was found wrapped in a sheet and a shower curtain, stuffed into a futon at a property in Philadelphia's Frankford section on Saturday.

According to police, officers made the discovery at about 12:39 a.m. on Saturday after being called to a home along the 4400 block of Frankford Avenue on a report of a missing person.

Police officials said that the officers were informed that there was no contact with the missing person, a 21-year-old woman, since Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Inside the property, law enforcement officials said, the body of the missing woman was discovered within a futon, wrapped in a sheet and a shower curtain.

The woman, police officials said, had suffered multiple stab wounds to her neck and torso.

No weapon was recovered and, officials said, no arrests have yet been made.

Police officials said a homicide investigation is underway.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

