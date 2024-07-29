Paris Olympics medalists: See Philly-area Olympians with medals on necks

The athletes of Team USA are impressing at the 2024 Paris Olympics and bring back some impressive hardware.
Some of those medals could be making the journey back to the Delaware Valley thanks to wins at the 2024 Games.
The Olympic gold and silver rush for area athletes started in the pool. How many more medals might our region claim?
Keep scrolling to see images of our local Olympians with their Paris 2024 medals:
Jack Alexy (New Jersey native) and Chris Guiliano (Berks County, Pennsylvania, native) - Swimming - Men's 4x100m freestyle relay - Gold 🥇
Nic Fink (New Jersey native) - Swimming - Men's 100M Breaststroke - Silver 🥈
Keep checking back for more photos and videos of Olympic glory.
