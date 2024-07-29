Paris Olympics medalists: See Philly-area Olympians with medals on necks

The athletes of Team USA are impressing at the 2024 Paris Olympics and bring back some impressive hardware.

Some of those medals could be making the journey back to the Delaware Valley thanks to wins at the 2024 Games.

The Olympic gold and silver rush for area athletes started in the pool. How many more medals might our region claim?

Keep scrolling to see images of our local Olympians with their Paris 2024 medals:

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Jack Alexy (New Jersey native) and Chris Guiliano (Berks County, Pennsylvania, native) - Swimming - Men's 4x100m freestyle relay - Gold 🥇

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images Gold Medalists, Jack Alexy, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong and Caeleb Dressel of Team USA pose with their medals during the medal ceremony after the Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024 in Nanterre, France.

Nic Fink (New Jersey native) - Swimming - Men's 100M Breaststroke - Silver 🥈

Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images Adam Peaty of Great Britain and Nic Fink of USA with silver medals during the Men's 100m Breaststroke Medals ceremony on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 28, 2024 in Nanterre, France.

Team USA swimmer Nic Fink tied for silver in the men's 100m breaststroke final, missing the gold by two hundredths of a second.

Keep checking back for more photos and videos of Olympic glory.