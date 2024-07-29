2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Olympics medalists: See Philly-area Olympians with medals on necks

🏅 Be it gold, silver or bronze, Team USA athletes with Pennsylvania and New Jersey ties are brining home medals from the 2024 Paris Olympics

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

The athletes of Team USA are impressing at the 2024 Paris Olympics and bring back some impressive hardware.

Some of those medals could be making the journey back to the Delaware Valley thanks to wins at the 2024 Games.

The Olympic gold and silver rush for area athletes started in the pool. How many more medals might our region claim?

Keep scrolling to see images of our local Olympians with their Paris 2024 medals:

Jack Alexy (New Jersey native) and Chris Guiliano (Berks County, Pennsylvania, native) - Swimming - Men's 4x100m freestyle relay - Gold 🥇

Gold Medalists, Jack Alexy, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong and Caeleb Dressel of Team USA pose with their medals
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Gold Medalists, Jack Alexy, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong and Caeleb Dressel of Team USA pose with their medals during the medal ceremony after the Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024 in Nanterre, France.

Nic Fink (New Jersey native) - Swimming - Men's 100M Breaststroke - Silver 🥈

Nic Fink shakes hand with silver medal around his neck.
Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images
Adam Peaty of Great Britain and Nic Fink of USA with silver medals during the Men's 100m Breaststroke Medals ceremony on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 28, 2024 in Nanterre, France.
Team USA swimmer Nic Fink tied for silver in the men's 100m breaststroke final, missing the gold by two hundredths of a second.

Keep checking back for more photos and videos of Olympic glory.

