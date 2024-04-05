Earthquake hits East Coast, impact felt in Philly, NJ, suburbs

A small earthquake hit New Jersey and its impact was felt in Pennsylvania and New York Friday morning, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed.

The 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit Hunterdon County, New Jersey, at 10:23 a.m. ET. The earthquake was felt in Philadelphia, the surrounding suburbs, and parts of New Jersey and New York.

The earthquake led to the brief evacuation of Philadelphia’s City Hall. People were later let back in, however.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

PATCO also shut down their service.

⚠️PATCO SERVICE SUSPENDED

Due to the earthquake in our area, all PATCO service is suspended at this time. Crews will inspect the integrity of the line out of an abundance of caution. Once inspection is complete, service will resume. No timeframe. Updates to follow. — PATCO (@RidePATCO) April 5, 2024

SEPTA did not report any injuries or damage and service is running normal.

The earthquake also led to traffic being stopped for 10 to 15 minutes at Philadelphia International Airport. The airport is now back to normal operations, however.

Philadelphia Police advised city residents to not call 911 to report the earthquake unless there was an emergency.

***We are aware of multiple reports of seismic activity across the city. UNLESS YOU ARE REPORTING AN EMERGENCY, PLEASE DO NOT CALL 911*** — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) April 5, 2024

So far there have been no reports of injuries or damage.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.