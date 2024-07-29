Family of doctor at CHOP slain in bike crash want change, ‘full accountability' in wake of her death

The parents of Barbara Friedes, a doctor at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia who was killed by a driver who sped through a bike lane near Rittenhouse Square, have released a statement thanking police for their work and noting that they are working to ensure her death leads to change.

In a statement released Sunday ,John and Mary Dietrick, Friedes' parents, said they concurred with Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's comments from last Thursday, when he said: “This crime is horrible. The outcome is almost unspeakable.”

"We want to say thank you to the Philadelphia Police Department for their efforts so far in this investigation – there is so much more to do so we will be patient as that great work continues," the family members wrote in a statement. "Also, a sincere thank you to the District Attorney’s office for the press conference and announcing the charges. We concur wholeheartedly with the words of District Attorney Larry Krasner that 'This crime is horrible. The outcome is almost unspeakable.'"

Friedes' family also wrote about Michael Vahey, 69, the man charged with DUI in the July 17, 2024 crash that killed the 30-year-old doctor, noting that the incident was Vahey's second DUI.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"Regarding Michael Vahey. The fact that this is Michael Vahey’s second DUI, and he was back on the streets of Philadelphia drinking and driving at twice the legal limit is simply unacceptable. The fact that Barbara lost her life to a drunk driver operating a motor vehicle at twice the legal limit for a second time is even more despicable," they wrote.

According to Friedes' parents, Vahey was convicted of DUI in 2009, after he drove the wrong way along Pine Street at 10th Street in Philadelphia.

"At the time of his arrest his Blood Alcohol Content was .20 – more than twice the legal limit. He completed a drug and alcohol rehabilitation program through the courts," the family said in a statement.

Last week, Krasner said that Fahey was again driving while intoxicated at twice the legal limit, when his vehicle struck and killed Friedes.

In a statement, Friedes' family said they are working with Krasner's office in an effort to ensure that change comes from this tragedy.

"We will be working closely with DA Krasner’s office and Assistant District Attorney Katherine Wood to ensure Barbara’s death is not another statistic, that there is change, and that there is full accountability with tangible results not nice words of remorse and sorrow," they wrote. "When Barbara had a challenge before her, she never took the easy path – she fought for what was right versus what was easy – she defended those who couldn’t defend themselves – she will continue to make a difference, and we must honor her."

Vahey is charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence of alcohol, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, and exceeding the speed limit.

He is next expected to be in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 13.