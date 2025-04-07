North Philadelphia

Man hurt in shooting on train along SEPTA's Broad Street Line in North Philly

Police officials said two people have been arrested after a shooting erupted on a train along SEPTA's Broad Street Line just after it pulled into Allegheny Station in North Philadelphia on Sunday night

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

One man is hospitalized and two people are in police custody after, officials said, a fight on a train along SEPTA's Broad Street Line erupted in a shooting as the train pulled into Allegheny Station in North Philadelphia on Sunday night.

The incident happened at about 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 6, 2025, shortly after the train pulled into the station located near the intersection of Broad and Westmoreland streets in North Philadelphia, police officials said.

According to NBC10's newsgathering partner, KYW NewsRadio, the incident happened after the victim was involved in a fight with one of the two people who were apprehended after the incident.

When the train pulled into Allegheny Station, KYW NewsRadio said, one of the two people who were arrested allegedly fired a shot into the train as they fled into the station, striking the victim.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where, law enforcement officials said, he was placed in stable condition.

Along with the pair of arrests, officials said, a firearm was recovered after this shooting, as well.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, law enforcement officials said.

