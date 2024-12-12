City Council committee to vote to advance Sixers arena plan

Philadelphia City Council's Committee of the Whole postponed a vote on whether the proposed $1.3 billion plan for a Sixers arena in Center City could be heard before full council not just once, but twice on Wednesday.

In fact, that Wednesday hearing was already a rescheduled hearing that was intended to be held a week earlier.

And, now, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, the committee is finally expected to vote whether to advance the bills package that would bring a Sixers arena to the intersection of Market and Filbert streets at 10th and 11th streets to be read before full council or send the developers back to the drawing board.

Wednesday's hearings on the plan were postponed as outbursts from the crowd -- including those both in support of and in opposition to the plan -- interrupted discussions.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The hearing began at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at City Hall and is open to the public.

Though, officials have said, just as on Wednesday, there would be no public comment during this hearing.

The question remains, how much are the Sixers arena plan developers willing to go up in the CBA agreement?

Councilmembers have planned to ask developers to double the proposed $50 million that has been previously proposed to be included in a Community Benefits Agreement with the proposal.

At a recent hearing, some members of council suggested a higher figure -- as much as $300 million -- to be included in a CBA, in order to help sway their opinions on the plan.

At that same meeting, developers of the plan suggested they would be willing to consider adjustments to the $50 million figure, though $300 million would likely be a no-go.

A new proposal would raise that from $50 million to $100 million.

According to Mayor Cherelle Parker and Council, that money would benefit the entire city.

If councilmembers advance the bill on Thursday, it could receive its first reading later in the day as City Council's stated regular meeting.

Then, a final vote on the plan could be held on Dec. 19, 2024.