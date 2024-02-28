Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer is set to provide an update on the results of an investigation into a deadly shooting and house fire in East Lansdowne earlier this month.

Stollsteimer is expected to discuss the findings of the nearly month-long investigation into the incident that left six members of the Le family dead.

Killed in the incident were, Britni McLaughlin-Le and her husband, Xuong Le, along with their three children: Natalya Le, 17; Nakayla Le, 13; and Xavier Le, 10.

Stollsteimer has said that they were all likely killed by Canh Le, the 43-year-old uncle of the three children and brother of Xuong Le.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer is expected to provide an update on the investigation at 11 a.m. The event will be livestreamed at the top of this story.

The incident that lead to this tragedy began at about 3:47 p.m. on the afternoon of Feb. 7, when officers responded to a home along Lewis Avenue in East Lansdowne after a report that a child had been shot.

When the officers arrived at the scene, a gunman inside a home immediately opened fire, police said.

Both police officers were shot once -- they were wounded and have since been treated and released from the hospital -- and, officials said, as law enforcement teams surrounded the house in order to address the situation, the home burst into flames.

A gunman in the property continued to fire at officers for some time as the home burned, though, eventually that came to an end.

After the fire was extinguished, officials pulled the bodies of all six family members -- and a partially melted rifle -- from the remains of the home.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.