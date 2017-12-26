Pomeranian Named Tub Tub Stolen from NJ Shelter on Christmas Eve: SPCA - NBC 10 Philadelphia
OLY-PHILLY

Pomeranian Named Tub Tub Stolen from NJ Shelter on Christmas Eve: SPCA

Published 4 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pomeranian Named Tub Tub Stolen from NJ Shelter on Christmas Eve: SPCA

    Authorities are looking for the Grinchy dog-napper who stole a Pomeranian named Tub Tub from a New Jersey shelter on Christmas Eve. 

    The Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said in a Facebook post that the 9-year-old pup was pinched from its Eatontown around noon on Sunday.

    It's not clear who stole the dog, but the SPCA said his microchip was reported stolen. The agency is also checking its cameras to see if the dog-napper was caught on camera. 

    Anyone with information about Tub Tub or his captor should call the Eatontown Police Department at 732-542-0100.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC 4 New York
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices