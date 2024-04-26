‘It means the world to me': NJ Special Olympians learn pickleball from volunteers

Volunteers with the Deptford Pickleball Club in South Jersey are teaching Special Olympics New Jersey athletes how to play pickleball and leaving the athletes feeling good.

The club has been hosting free training clinics for the athletes.

“The goal is to make it as big as possible and, even more important, to make it fun,” Joe Knowles, a member of the Deptford Pickleball Club and longtime Special Olympics volunteer, said.

Pickleball is in its infancy with Special Olympics New Jersey. It's not yet an official sport, but it could be in about two years.

Adding a sport is a process for SONJ, but if all goals are met athletes could be competing in pickleball by Fall of 2025.

The clinics are designed to get the athletes ready. Knowles -- passionate about pickleball and Special Olympics -- rallied to make it happen. With permission from Deptford’s mayor to use the town’s space, the club started hosting the training sessions a few months ago.

“It has been very rewarding,” volunteer Florence Demark said. “We have parents come from a great distance and they say there is nothing like this available in their area. When they tell us that, we know it is a good thing.”

Brad Hennefer has been competing with Special Olympics since he was 12. He has competed in a variety of sports and even placed at the national level, but he is a first-time pickleball player. He loves it.

“I feel powerful and great,” Brad said, describing how it feels to play. “I love them and they are great instructors."

Brad and his mom, Nancy Hennefer, drive about 45 minutes each way to attend the clinics.

“It is excellent exercise and socialization,” Nancy Hennefer said. “It means the world to me. Absolute world.”

Special Olympics New Jersey said it's difficult to find court space, but they are hoping to have more of these free clinics available to athletes across the state.

“We hope to be the beginning of it, but we hope to see it go a lot further,” Knowles said.

The families expressed incredible gratefulness to the volunteers for giving their time to make sure everyone has the chance to play.

“You can feel the love. They genuinely care about these athletes,” Nancy Hennefer said.

“I feel like I’m the lucky one. I’m learning something,” Demark said. “And to see the kids smile and be happy, it is just so great.”

The Deptford Pickleball Club is hoping to continue the clinics outside this summer. Athletes have to be registered with Special Olympics New Jersey. To learn more about how to get involved, athletes can email Brandon Baldini at BJB@sonj.org.