Rt. 322 closed following crash in Delaware County

A crash shut down a stretch of Route 322 in Boothwyn, Delaware County, on Wednesday

By David Chang

A stretch of Route 322 is closed in Boothwyn, Pennsylvania, following a crash on Wednesday.

SkyForce10 was over the scene on Route 322 and Chichester Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m. showing a red vehicle that was ripped apart. Officials have not yet confirmed if anyone was injured. However, at least two sheets could be seen in the wreckage as well as a third sheet on the road nearby.

Route 322 is currently closed in the area.

Officials have not yet revealed what led to the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

