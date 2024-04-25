Norristown teen charged in crash that killed 37-year-old woman

Law enforcement officials in Montgomery County have announced the arrest and charging of an 18-year-old man following a Feb. 26 crash in Norristown that left a 37-year-old woman dead.

On Thursday, officials announced the arrest of Adan Ortiz-Gonzalez, 18, of Norristown, for his alleged role in the Feb. 26 crash at the intersection of Dekalb and E. Brown streets in Norristown that lead to the death of 37-year-old Katty Campos of Ambler.

Ortiz-Gonzalez has been charged with homicide by vehicle, manslaughter, reckless endangerment and related charges.

According to police, the incident happened at about 10:51 a.m. on Feb. 26, when a 2021 Nissan Sentra, driven by Campos was headed eastbound on E. Brown Street. At that time, officials said, Campos' vehicle slowed at a stop sign and attempted to turn across Dekalb Street when her vehicle was struck by a 2004 Nissan Armada SUV, driven by Ortiz-Gonzalez that was headed northbound on Dekalb Street.

During the crash, Campos' vehicle was struck with such force that it was pushed 50 feet across the intersection and off the road before crashing onto a tree, officials said.

Campos was pronounced at the scene, officials said and Ortiz-Gonzalez, along with three juvenile passengers in his vehicle, were transported to the hospital where they were treated for injuries and released.

According to police, an investigation found that Ortiz-Gonzalez's vehicle was traveling at a speed of, at least, 60 mph in a 25 mph zone when the crash occurred.

If the vehicle was traveling within the posted speed limit, officials believe, the crash could have been avoided.

Ortiz-Gonzalez turned himself into police on Tuesday, officials said.

He has a primary hearing set for May 3.