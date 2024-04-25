Pro-Palestinian protesters march through Center City, gather at Penn

Around 200 pro-Palestinian protesters marched through Center City in Philadelphia on Thursday and gathered at the University of Pennsylvania to set up an encampment.

The protesters -- made up of students from Penn, Drexel University, Temple University and members of various activist groups -- gathered at City Hall around 2:25 p.m. before continuing towards University City.

By 5 p.m., the group gathered at Penn’s campus and began erecting tents.

“These children have watched since 2016, since the uprising for Black Lives Matter, have been watching and they are now old enough and they are now demonstrating,” Natalie Ramos-Castillo, one of the protesters and a member of the group Uncommitted PA, told NBC10. “They’re saying enough is enough. We sent them, us as adults, we invested in schools, we said send your children to college. Have them learn. They have learned their history. They know the history of this country. They know the history and the strength of students. And how students have been demonstrating consistently throughout our history. And they are the ones we need to be listening to.”

So far the protest has remained peaceful and there have been no reports of any arrests or injuries.

The protest is one of many that occurred at college campuses across the country this week calling for a cease-fire in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas War. The protesters have also called on their schools to divest from all financial support of Israel.

Divestment usually refers to selling shares in companies doing business with a given country. Divestment has long been a goal of a movement that seeks to limit what it considers hostile operations by Israel and an end to expanding what the United Nations has ruled are illegal settlements.

Now, college protesters are hoping to force their universities to divest to put financial pressure on companies doing business in Israel to meet those two objectives.

During a pro-Palestinian protest at Princeton University Thursday morning, around 100 people gathered on campus and a small number of demonstrators began erecting about a half-dozen tents, which is a violation of the school’s policy, according to a spokesperson for Princeton.

“After repeated warnings from the Department of Public Safety to cease the activity and leave the area, two graduate students were arrested for trespassing,” the spokesperson wrote. “All tents were then voluntarily taken down by protestors. The two graduate students have been immediately barred from campus, pending a disciplinary process.”

Other pro-Palestinian protests in the Philly region occurred Wednesday at Swarthmore College and the University of Delaware. A planned pro-Palestinian protest at Eastern Regional High School in Camden County, New Jersey, was canceled by the school due to concerns over possible violence against Jewish students.

Israel launched its Gaza campaign soon after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, a U.S.-designated terror group that left 1,200 Israelis dead, according to officials, with an estimated 250 people taken hostage. The subsequent military response by Israel has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.