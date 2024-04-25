Philadelphia Sixers

Sixers' Kelly Oubre Jr. involved in Philly car crash hours after Game 2 loss to Knicks

Police said that a 2021 Lamborghini "disregarded a red light" and struck a 2023 Hyundai Elantra early in the morning of Tuesday, April 23

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Kelly Oubre Jr.
David L. Nemec/NBAE via Getty Images

Sixers’ player Kelly Oubre Jr. was involved in a car crash in Center City on Tuesday, April 23, a 76ers spokesperson confirmed.

The crash took place at the intersection of 16th and Vine streets at 1:45 a.m., according to the police. That was just a few hours after the Sixers' Game 2 playoff loss to the New York Knicks on Monday evening up in Manhattan, in which Oubre Jr. played 25:33 minutes of the game.

Police said the crash happened when a 2021 Lamborghini ran a red light as it was driving northbound on 16th Street when it hit a 2023 Hyundai Elantra.

A 76ers spokesperson said Oubre Jr. was uninjured in the crash and said the team had no further comment. Oubre Jr. played 38 minutes Thursday night in the Sixers' Game 3 win over the Knicks at Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.

Police said they cannot confirm who was in the car at the time of the crash. They also said no one was injured, but both of the cars were towed from the scene.

Officials also did not say what car Oubre Jr. was driving at the time of the crash.

This incident comes just months after Oubre Jr. said he was hit by a vehicle while he was walking in Center City in November of 2023.

At the time the Sixers said Oubre was walking near his residence in downtown Philadelphia when he was struck.

There has been no update on that investigation since.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia SixersPhiladelphiacar crashKelly Oubre Jr.
