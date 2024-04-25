‘Happy retirement': SEPTA says farewell to its last diesel-only bus

SEPTA has officially said farewell to its last diesel-only bus as the transit agency moves towards a more sustainable public transportation system.

The authority has transitioned to a fleet made up entirely of state-of-the-art hybrid models.

"We are thrilled to announce the retirement of our last diesel bus, marking a historic moment for SEPTA and the communities we serve," SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards said during a press conference. "This transition underscores our dedication to sustainability and aligns with our mission of connecting people with opportunity, catalyzing the economy and sustaining our environment."

Officials said SEPTA’s fleet of 1,379 buses and trackless trolley buses are now either electric or hybrid electric.

These new buses will offer increased energy efficiency and lower maintenance costs. Additionally, the vehicles have advanced features including regenerative braking and onboard energy storage systems.

"The move to a 100% electric and hybrid fleet not only benefits the environment but also enhances the overall passenger experience with quieter, smoother rides and reduced vibration,” SEPTA’s Chief Innovation Officer Emily Yates said.