Freeze Warning, Frost Advisory in effect for Philly area overnight into Friday

A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory will be in effect for Philly, the Pennsylvania suburbs and parts of NJ and Delaware from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory will be in effect for most of the Philly area overnight into Friday morning.

The Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory will last from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs and parts of South Jersey and Delaware, according to the National Weather Service.

With a clear sky Thursday night and light winds, temperatures will drop to nearly 40 degrees around midnight and into the 30s by 3 a.m. Friday. In the Lehigh Valley and parts of New Jersey, temperatures could also fall into the upper 20s.

Anyone with outdoor plants should bring them inside or cover them to protect them from the freeze.

By Friday morning after 9 a.m., temperatures should be above freezing and will rise into the 60s during the day.

