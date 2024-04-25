A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory will be in effect for most of the Philly area overnight into Friday morning.

The Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory will last from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs and parts of South Jersey and Delaware, according to the National Weather Service.

With a clear sky Thursday night and light winds, temperatures will drop to nearly 40 degrees around midnight and into the 30s by 3 a.m. Friday. In the Lehigh Valley and parts of New Jersey, temperatures could also fall into the upper 20s.

Anyone with outdoor plants should bring them inside or cover them to protect them from the freeze.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

By Friday morning after 9 a.m., temperatures should be above freezing and will rise into the 60s during the day.

Follow the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team and download the NBC10 app to get the latest weather updates.