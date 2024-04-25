Philadelphia

14-year-old girl kidnapped while on FaceTime with her mom in Kensington, police say

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Telemundo 62

A teenage girl was abducted while she was talking with her mother via FaceTime in North Philadelphia Thursday afternoon, according to the Philadelphia police.

At around 4:53 p.m. a 14-year-old girl was at the intersection of K and Venango streets in the Kensington neighborhood when she was grabbed from behind by an unknown man, police said.

The girl was on a FaceTime call with her mother at the time of the incident.

Police said the girl is described as 5 foot 2 with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a navy shirt, navy pants and black Nikes.

At this time there is no further information about this incident from officials.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

