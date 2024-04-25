A favorite Philly canned cocktail is expanding nationally for the 2024 summer season

Whether you're laying by the beach at the Jersey Shore or sitting back and watching a baseball game, Surfside’s spirit-based ice tea and lemonade is becoming a summer staple.

The Philadelphia-based cocktail brand announced it is adding several new flavors just in time for the 2024 summer season including: Raspberry Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Black Cherry Lemonade, Rasberry Ice Tea and Green Tea.

In a release, Surfside CEO Clement Pappas said, "The addition of the three new lemonade flavors, two new iced teas and the Lemonade Variety 8-pack were highly requested by our fans and is our way of showing love and appreciation for those who have helped us get here.”

Big fan of the original Surfside flavors? Don’t worry; the brand will continue to produce its classic Iced Tea, Peach Tea, Half Tea, Half Lemonade and lemonade.

The Stateside Vodka brand behind Surfside was originally founded in 2022 by two pairs of Philadelphia natives and brothers, Matt and Bryan Quigly and Clement and Zach Pappas.

In the beginning of 2023, the canned cocktail brand sold only to seven states, but that did not stop the company’s sales from spiraling up.

According to a release, in 2023, Surfside sold 1.3 million cases of the drink, a 563 percent increase from the year before.

Their sales averaged about 2.5 cases sold every minute, which encouraged the company to expand to a total of 48 states between 2023 and 2024.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for us as our mission from day one has been to build Surfside into a true national brand," said Pappas in a release.

At Citizens Bank Park, the drink took over as the Philadelphia Phillies Fans’ favorite drink during the 2023 season.

After seeing success with sales at the ballpark with the Phillies, the spirits-based brand partnered with other MLB teams for the 2024 baseball season.

The Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Guardians, and Pittsburgh Pirates are four teams the brand will become official partners with this summer.

In addition to their new MLB partnerships, the drink will also partner with Minor League Baseball, becoming the official ready-to-drink Vodka Iced Tea and Lemonade for the league.

“We look forward to taking Surfside across the country and introducing to more new fans this upcoming summer season," Pappas said in a release.