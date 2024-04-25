A geyser of water spewed far into the air Thursday in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

It wasn't clear what caused a water main to break behind the Best Buy and Petco stores off Metroplex Boulevard, near Gallagher Road, at the Metroplex shopping center, sending water into the sky.

SkyForce10 was over the scene around 1:15 p.m. as water spewed from the ground. The water reached far above the box store roof.

The water continued to shoot upward more than 15 minutes later, but appeared to be shut off a short time later. A muddy mess of water was left on the ground.

This story is developing and will be updated.