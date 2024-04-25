New Jersey

NJ police sergeant kept evidence in child porn case for personal use, officials say

Christopher Ortiz, 39, of Estell Manor -- a sergeant with the Vineland Police Dept. -- has been charged after he, allegedly, kept evidence depicted child sexual abuse for his personal use

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced that a sergeant with the Vineland Police Department has been charged after he, allegedly, used his position as a law enforcement official to keep evidence that depicted child sexual abuse for his own personal use.

According to a statement from Platkin's office, Christopher Ortiz, 39, of Estell Manor, a sergeant with the Vineland Police Department, used his position as a law enforcement officer to mishandle evidence -- specifically images that depicted child sexual abuse -- that was part of a case that the department was investigating.

Following a year-long investigation, officials said, Ortiz has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, official misconduct and tampering with public records.

Platkin's office, in a statement, alleges that Ortiz used his position as a law enforcement official as he told a subordinate to email him evidence that contained at least 17 images that depicted child sexual abuse.

“The allegations in this indictment are deeply troubling,” Platkin said in a statement. “Any time an officer allegedly abuses his position and misappropriates evidence, it’s a dishonor to the profession and a betrayal of the community’s trust. Given the nature of the evidence involved in this case, it is particularly disturbing.”

Further, Platkin's office claims, Ortiz possessed, viewed or had under his control at least 100 items that depicted sexual exploitation or abuse of children.

According to Platkin's office, the Vineland City Solicitor has confirmed Ortiz has been suspended without pay since March 2023, after he was charged by complaint.

