Man wanted after spying on woman in dressing room at King of Prussia Mall, police say

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they said was peeping inside a woman's dressing room at the King of Prussia Mall on Wednesday.

Upper Merion Township Police Department said that around 2:45 p.m., officers were called to the Aerie store, located inside the mall, after receiving a report of a suspicious man.

A woman had reported that she was inside the dressing area and saw the man holding a cell phone over the top of the dressing stall, according to police. She alerted a staff member and the man fled the area before police arrived.

Police said they obtained mall security footage that showed the man who matched the description provided by the woman.

Police describe the man as between 20 and 30 years old, of medium build, wearing a black hat, dark pants, and black shoes. He was also seen wearing a Philadelphia Eagles long-sleeve sweatshirt. The top half of the sweatshirt was green, and the bottom half was gray, with a logo on the left upper chest area.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Upper Merion Investigations Division at 610-265-3232.