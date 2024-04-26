Supercross brings jumping dirt bikes to The Linc in South Philadelphia

How about this for Excitebike come to life! After more than four decades, Supercross is back in Philadelphia.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross roars into South Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field this weekend. The dirt bike riders start their engines at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 27. The circuit last came to Philly in 1980, according to organizers.

The event features Round 15 of the Supercross season playing out on a looping dirt track.

"Watch the premier 450 class, as well as the rising stars in the 250 class as they put it all on the line season for the coveted title of Supercross Champion, the event page for The Linc says. "The fastest riders will earn points towards competing in the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Finals fueled by Monster Energy."

Tickets for standard admission start at just $32.60 (including fees) on Ticketmaster.com.