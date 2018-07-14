 Swifties Get Engaged in Front of Taylor in Philly - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Swifties Get Engaged in Front of Taylor in Philly

By @TSphilaPROPOSAL

2 hours ago

It's a love story, baby, and she said 'Yes!' Two Taylor Swift fans got engaged in front of the superstar herself during her concert in Philadelphia Friday! Take a look at the photos of Anthony and Stephanie!
