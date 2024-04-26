Delaware

Former Delaware bank employee accused of stealing $44k from dead customer's account

The New Castle County Division of Police has arrested 25-year-old Latia Wynn, also known as Itiyya Wynn of Wilmington regarding multiple theft-related charges

By Cherise Lynch

Getty Images

A former bank worker in Wilmington, Delaware, is accused of stealing thousands from a dead customer’s account.

The New Castle County Division of Police has arrested 25-year-old Latia Wynn, also known as Itiyya Wynn of Wilmington regarding multiple theft-related charges.

Back in February, police said officers were dispatched to a residence on Constitution Boulevard and met with the family of a victim who had passed away from a motor vehicle accident.

Police said the family was in the process of closing all the deceased victim’s accounts when they noticed a significant amount of money missing.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

After an investigation, police said they had identified the suspect as Wynn.

Delaware State University Apr 24

Family mourns teen shot, killed while visiting Delaware State University

Delaware Apr 24

Day care worker charged after toddler nearly drowns in pool, police say

Police learned that Wynn had begun withdrawing money from the deceased victim's account while she was an employee at the bank.

According to police, Wynn was charged with one felony count of identity theft, one felony count of wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, and one felony count of theft of $1,500 or greater.

Police said Wynn was taken into custody on Wednesday. She was arranged and released on $18,000 unsecured bail.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

DelawareWilmington
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us