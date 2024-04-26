Former Delaware bank employee accused of stealing $44k from dead customer's account

A former bank worker in Wilmington, Delaware, is accused of stealing thousands from a dead customer’s account.

The New Castle County Division of Police has arrested 25-year-old Latia Wynn, also known as Itiyya Wynn of Wilmington regarding multiple theft-related charges.

Back in February, police said officers were dispatched to a residence on Constitution Boulevard and met with the family of a victim who had passed away from a motor vehicle accident.

Police said the family was in the process of closing all the deceased victim’s accounts when they noticed a significant amount of money missing.

After an investigation, police said they had identified the suspect as Wynn.

Police learned that Wynn had begun withdrawing money from the deceased victim's account while she was an employee at the bank.

According to police, Wynn was charged with one felony count of identity theft, one felony count of wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, and one felony count of theft of $1,500 or greater.

Police said Wynn was taken into custody on Wednesday. She was arranged and released on $18,000 unsecured bail.