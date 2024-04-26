Pennsylvania State Police took a 76-year-old man into custody after two people were found dead in a Chester County home Thursday night.

The double homicide took place inside a house on Wiltshire Drive in East Marlborough Township, state police said.

Troopers from the Avondale barracks arrived just after 6:15 p.m. on April 25, 2024, to find a 76-year-old man in the garage of the home, police said. Troopers took the unidentified man into custody.

Troopers found two people shot to death inside the home, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The investigation continued overnight and no charges were announced as of Friday morning.