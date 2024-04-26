Chester County

Man, 76, taken into custody after 2 found shot dead in Chester Co. house

Pennsylvania State Police troopers found 2 people shot to death inside an Earl Marlborough township house on April 25, 2024

By Dan Stamm

Pennsylvania State Police took a 76-year-old man into custody after two people were found dead in a Chester County home Thursday night.

The double homicide took place inside a house on Wiltshire Drive in East Marlborough Township, state police said.

Troopers from the Avondale barracks arrived just after 6:15 p.m. on April 25, 2024, to find a 76-year-old man in the garage of the home, police said. Troopers took the unidentified man into custody.

Troopers found two people shot to death inside the home, police said.

The investigation continued overnight and no charges were announced as of Friday morning.

