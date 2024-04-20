Festivals, events lead to weekend road closures in Philly

Spring has sprung in Philadelphia and with warmer weather and longer days come those weekend community events that can cause traffic headaches for drivers in the City of Brotherly Love.

From regattas to runs to street festivals to parades to bike events, each weekend in Philadelphia brings a new set of traffic challenges for drivers and public transit.

Which roads in Philadelphia are closed this weekend? Here's your updated guide to avoid the potential traffic headaches:

Road closures for weekend of Friday, April 19, to Sunday, April 21, 2024

Saturday road closures

Evil Genius 4/20 Block Party

Evil Genius Beer Company's 4/20 Block Party is happening in front of their taproom at 1727 Front Street in Fishtown from noon to 6 p.m.

A stretch of Front Street will be blocked from Cecil B. Moore Avenue to Palmer Street from 8 a.m. to 11 pm.

Celebration of Visual & Creative Arts

The Germantown Arts District Festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. along Germantown Avenue. Streets will be closed from Coulter Street to Armat Street and Schoolhouse Lane from Green Street to Germantown Avenue from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday road closures

Manny Flick Regatta

The final edition of the the Philadelphia Scholastic Rowing Association regattas, a.k.a. Manny Flicks, will have a stretch of Kelly Drive from the Strawberry Mansion Bridge to Fountain Green Drive in Fairmount Park closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Philadelphia police said detours will be posted:

Southbound Kelly Drive traffic will be detoured up the Strawberry Mansion ramp to Fountain Green Drive, via Reservoir Drive.

Northbound Kelly Drive traffic will be detoured up Fountain Green Drive, along the same route.

Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival

Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival takes place along Main Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Main Street will be blocked from Green Lane to Shurs Lane from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

