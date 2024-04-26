NJ county launching special needs registry. Here's how it will work

Gloucester County residents now have access to more resources that are designed to improve interactions between law enforcement and people with special needs.

The chiefs association, prosecutor’s office, and the emergency response department are partnering to launch the first Gloucester County Special Needs Registry and Blue Envelope Program.

Residents can voluntarily register themselves or their family members with special needs. The information will be accessible to first responders only during emergencies. People can add notes in the registry that might be helpful for first responders to know.

“For example, it will provide information on whether or not there are triggering aspects such as lights or sirens. Whether or not there is something we can do to improve level of communication,” explained Christine Hoffman, Gloucester County prosecutor. “Whether or not someone is verbal, nonverbal. Whether or not there is someone we can call for assistance so we can improve our interaction right from the very, very beginning.”

The county hopes the registry will also serve as a tool for resource allocation and community engagement.

The Blue Envelope Program aims to help with interactions during traffic stops. The blue envelope is designed to hold important papers including a driver’s license, registration, and insurance card. If there is an interaction with police, the driver can hand the officer the envelope. The back of the envelope has a special needs awareness guide for police. The other side of the envelope has information on what a driver can expect during a traffic stop.

Drivers can pick up a blue envelope at any police department in Gloucester County.

“The Special Needs Registry and Blue Envelope Program will allow our officers, along with other emergency response personnel, to provide enhanced assistance to those folks who have mental or physical impairments that may cause difficulty in communicating during emergencies and other interactions with first responders,” Harrison Township Police Chief Ronald Cundey said.

The county is hosting a resource fair Saturday, April 27, 2024, to launch the registry and blue envelope program. Community members are invited to attend. The resource fair is being held at RiverWinds Community Center in West Deptford from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To learn more about signing up for the registry, click here.