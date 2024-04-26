It's a celebration of a local favorite! April 26 marks National Pretzel Day.

In 2003 Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, and former Philadelphia Mayor, declared April 26th “National Pretzel Day” to recognize the popular food’s importance to the state’s history.

Why knot celebrate? Here's a list of stores in the Philadelphia region that are offering freebies and discounts.

Ways to Celebrate National Pretzel Day 2024

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Philly Pretzel Factory: You can stop at any Philly Pretzel Factory location and get one free pretzel per guest, no purchase necessary.

Wetzel's Pretzels: Popular pretzel chain Wetzel Pretzel is offering free pretzels to customers after 3 p.m.

Pennsylvania General Store: Order from the Pennsylvania General Store's website and get 15% off select pretzel treats when using code PRETZ24.

Center City Soft Pretzel Company: This family-owned and operated company is celebrating National Pretzel Day with a great deal. If you buy four or more, you can get one for free.

Auntie Anne's: To snag your free soft pretzel, you must redeem it in the Auntie Anne's Rewards app. This reward is limited to one per person and includes an original or cinnamon sugar pretzel.