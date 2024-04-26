Officials to give update on investigation into West Philly Eid al-Fitr shooting

Weeks after a shooting shattered the peace at an Eid al-Fitr event in West Philadelphia and left left three people injured as well as a young man and four teenagers in custody, Philadelphia's district attorney, police commissioner and sheriff are set to address the investigation.

"District Attorney Larry Krasner and the Gun Violence Task Force, along with Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel and Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, will be providing an update on the investigation into a shooting that took place after an Eid al-Fitr Prayer and Celebration on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in West Philadelphia," the DA's office wrote Friday.

around 2:30 p.m.

On April 10, hundreds of people were attending a festival at Clara Muhammad Square on 4700 Wyalusing Avenue in celebration of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic holiday Ramadan.

Due to the large gathering, multiple vehicles were parked on private property inside a gas station that was adjacent to the park, police said. The owner of the gas station requested police to issue parking tickets to the unauthorized vehicles that were parked there, according to investigators.

As officers issued parking violations, they heard several gunshots coming from the park. The officers ran toward the gunfire and spotted several people armed with weapons, police said.

Officer Diamond Jaynes, 32, then pulled out her weapon and fired at a 15-year-old boy on the 1000 block of North 48th Street, shooting him in the left shoulder and left leg. Police said the teen was armed with an AR-style pistol that they later recovered. Officer Jaynes secured the teen’s weapon and then took him to the hospital for treatment, according to investigators.

A 23-year-old man was also shot in the stomach while another 15-year-old boy was grazed in the finger during the incident, authorities said.

In addition to the 15-year-old who was shot by Jaynes, police also arrested 21-year-old Kahbir Oglesby-Hicks, two 16-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl. They also recovered five weapons -- a rifle and four 9MM handguns, investigators said. A sixth weapon, a .handgun, was also recovered from the road though it wasn't clear who the weapon belonged to.

Jaynes – a 6-year police veteran who assigned to the 16th District – was put on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation, which is the protocol for officer-involved shootings.

The father of the 23-year-old victim spoke with NBC10 after the shooting.

"I’m tired of all the violence and the nonsense that’s going on. We can do better as a people, as all Homo sapiens, human beings," Corey Taylor said. "That we need to do better, love one another and we all can live in prosperity, peace and harmony and stop hating one another. Over what someone else got or dislike over a female or some type of hood affiliation or whatever. It’s stupid. And it’s nonsense. People’s lives are priceless. Appreciate and value your life. I love my son. I love my children. I love society. Anyone can get their life together. Anyone can!"

UPDATE: A man who says he's the father of one of the shooting victims spoke out. Full story HERE: https://t.co/qkaWSGC8yD pic.twitter.com/Gm8rCTA5kh — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) April 10, 2024