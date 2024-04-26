Man beaten, stabbed at hotel on Atlantic City Boardwalk, police say

Police are investigating after a fight at the Showboat Resort Atlantic City Wednesday ended with a man being beaten and stabbed.

Atlantic City Police Department said around 9 p.m. officers responded to the hotel after receiving a report that a man was stabbed.

Upon arrival, police said officers found the victim - a 25-year-old man from Bronx, New York - suffering from a stab wound that was bleeding heavily.

Police said officers applied a tourniquet and rendered immediate aid before the man was transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed that the man became involved in an altercation with numerous suspects who assaulted him by punching, kicking and stabbing, according to police.

Then several hours after the incident, police said Marquise Cottman, 20, of Millville, New Jersey, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault for punching and kicking the victim.

Police said Cottman was also found to have an active warrant for his arrest. He was released on a summons.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 609-347-5766.