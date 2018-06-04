 Brotherly Love: Wedding Ring Falls Down Sewer Grate; Philly Police, PECO Get it Back - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Brotherly Love: Wedding Ring Falls Down Sewer Grate; Philly Police, PECO Get it Back

By Brendan Gee

31 minutes ago

A two-day search for a couple's lost wedding ring was a success -- thanks to help from local police and utility worker. All photos were tweeted by @ErinJanune and used by permission.
