A wildfire burned in a New Jersey state forest Wednesday, sending thick white smoke into the air and closing a Camden County road.

Léelo en español aquí.

The fire was burning before 10 a.m. in the Jackson Road area of Wharton State Forest in Waterford Township, Camden County, and Shamong Township, Burlington County, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said on social media.

By 11 a.m., the fire covered at least 100 acres and was 0% contained the state forest fire service said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: County Line Wildfire - Wharton State Forest@njdepforestfire is on scene of a wildfire burning in the area of Jackson Rd in Wharton SF. Crews are utilizing a backfire operation to burn fuel ahead of the main body of fire which will help aid containment efforts. pic.twitter.com/0uwuafEv6h — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) April 24, 2024

Roads, trails, campground closed as fire crews battle the blaze

"Crews are utilizing a backfire operation to burn fuel ahead of the main body of fire which will help aid containment efforts," the forest fire service said.

Jackson Road was closed from Tremont Avenue to Atsion Road due to the fire, the forest fire service said. The Goshen Campground was evacuated and the Burnt Mill Goshen Pond and Sleeper Creek trails were closed.

Forest fire officials said that no structures were immediately threatened.

What exactly is a wildfire?

What makes this particular fire a wildfire and not another type of fire?

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service defines a wildfire as: "An uncontrolled fire burning the different types of vegetation that cover the land. A wildfire is considered a 'major wildfire' after it exceeds 100 acres in size."

The state forest fire service also defines "backfire," "containment," "fireline" and "threatened" on its social media posts.

This story is developing and will be updated.