Wildfire burns uncontrollably through 100 acres of NJ forest

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said the fire burning at least 100 acres of the Wharton State Forest in parts of Camden and Burlington counties wasn't initially contained

By Dan Stamm

Smoky haze over Wharton State Forest on April 24, 2024.
SkyForce10

A wildfire burned in a New Jersey state forest Wednesday, sending thick white smoke into the air and closing a Camden County road.

The fire was burning before 10 a.m. in the Jackson Road area of Wharton State Forest in Waterford Township, Camden County, and Shamong Township, Burlington County, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said on social media.

By 11 a.m., the fire covered at least 100 acres and was 0% contained the state forest fire service said.

Roads, trails, campground closed as fire crews battle the blaze

"Crews are utilizing a backfire operation to burn fuel ahead of the main body of fire which will help aid containment efforts," the forest fire service said.

Jackson Road was closed from Tremont Avenue to Atsion Road due to the fire, the forest fire service said. The Goshen Campground was evacuated and the Burnt Mill Goshen Pond and Sleeper Creek trails were closed.

Forest fire officials said that no structures were immediately threatened.

What exactly is a wildfire?

What makes this particular fire a wildfire and not another type of fire?

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service defines a wildfire as: "An uncontrolled fire burning the different types of vegetation that cover the land. A wildfire is considered a 'major wildfire' after it exceeds 100 acres in size."

The state forest fire service also defines "backfire," "containment," "fireline" and "threatened" on its social media posts.

This story is developing and will be updated.

