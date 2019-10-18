Murder Victim Found With Hacked Face in Middle of Quiet New Jersey Road: Source, Witness - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Murder Victim Found With Hacked Face in Middle of Quiet New Jersey Road: Source, Witness

A law enforcement source says there's evidence to indicate the victim may have jumped out of the vehicle, then been caught and killed by attackers

By Brian Thompson

Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    A man possibly trying to escape attackers jumped out of a car and tried to run on a New Jersey street, then apparently was caught and murdered, his body left in the middle of the road, a law enforcement source familiar with the case tells News 4.

    A person passing through the area came upon the grisly scene on Howell's Hurley Pond Road around 3:15 a.m. Friday. Responding officers initially thought the dead man was a hit-and-run victim, the law-enforcement source said. 

    The man, thought to be in his 20s, appeared to have had his face hacked, a witness reported. The body had significant trauma. 

    The area was shut down for hours as authorities investigated. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

