A former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star and her millionaire boyfriend were the victims in a brutal weekend home invasion in New Jersey, law enforcement sources said. Gus Rosendale reports.

Nearly a month after a former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star and her millionaire boyfriend were victimized in a brutal weekend home invasion that left both traumatized and with facial injuries, sources familiar with the probe tell NBC 4 New York investigators don't appear much closer to making an arrest.

The investigation into the May 13 attack on Dina Manzo, 46, and David Cantin, 37, in Holmdel remains active and ongoing, the sources said.

The couple had walked into their home that Saturday night to find two masked robbers already inside, according to sources and law enforcement officials.

The attackers rushed toward them, beating the man with a baseball bat and punching the woman, sources said. The couple was then bound together in the home. The robbers went through the house and stole cash and jewelry before fleeing, prosecutors said. Both victims were treated for facial injures, but were otherwise expected to be physically OK, officials said.

"Dina and David are obviously shaken up from the traumatic and violent home invasion and robbery," the pair's attorney Andrew Brettler said in a statement shortly after the attack. "No one should ever have to go through what they did. They are grateful to law enforcement and the other emergency responders and appreciate everyone’s concern and well-wishes."



It wasn't the first home invasion at the home; the previous owners were also targeted. Neighbors said they were concerned they too could become victims.



Bravo hasn't commented on the investigation. Manzo appeared on the first two seasons of the reality TV show before leaving the series.



She returned for the sixth season in 2014, then left again. Prior to that she tried to launch her own series about party planning called "Dina's Party" on HGTV; it was canceled after two seasons. Manzo remains close with former co-star Teresa Giudice and is the godmother of her daughter.

Cantin, a New Jersey native, blazed new trails in the car dealership industry with his financial and business acumen and became co-owner of one of the largest dealerships in the world. He was diagnosed with leukemia several years ago and directed philanthropic energies toward battling pediatric cancer.

Anyone with information on the home invasion is asked to contact Detective Eric Hernando of the Holmdel Township Police Department at (732) 946-2820 or Detective Wayne Raynor of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at (800) 533-7443.

