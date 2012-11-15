What We Need for NBC10’s We CAN Food Drive

NBC10 is stepping in to help the immediate need to feed the hungry this Thanksgiving. The “NBC10 We CAN Food Drive” is happening this Friday, Nov. 16 from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Here's some products we need.
NBC10 is stepping in to help the immediate need to feed the hungry this Thanksgiving. The "
NBC10 We CAN Food Drive” is happening this Friday (Nov. 16) from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Here's some products we need.
We will be taking donations of non-perishable food all day Friday -- 6 am. to 6 p.m. -- to help those in need this Thanksgiving at the following locations:
NBC10 Parking Lot (Montco) -- 10 Monument Road, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
Adventure Aquarium (South Jersey) - 1 Aquarium Drive, Camden, NJ 08103
Philabundance Hunger Relief Center (South Philly) -- 3616 S Galloway Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Canned soup and mac and cheese.
Jelly, peanut butter and cereal.
Canned chili, canned pasta and canned tuna.
Oatmeal, canned vegetables.
Canned fruit.
An any other non-perishables you want to donate! Thanks!