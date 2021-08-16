The Philadelphia Tribune Addresses the City's Gun Violence Epidemic in Special Report

As part of a special in-depth news report series entitled "City in Crisis", The Philadelphia Tribune newspaper will explore the surge in gun violence and examine some of the causes of the spike in homicides.
“We hope this series brings greater understanding on the human cost of gun violence in our city," says Irv Randolph, Managing Editor of The Philadelphia Tribune. “We also hope that it encourages leaders to take urgent and effective action to address this critical issue.”
The series will be spearheaded by veteran award-winning journalist Dwight Ott and will offer solutions on some of the things that can be done to help stop the violence. The special series will appear in print and online with additional stories and videos at phillytrib.com beginning Sunday, Aug. 15.
Founded in 1884 by Christopher James Perry Sr., The Philadelphia Tribune is America’s oldest and the Greater Philadelphia region’s largest daily audited newspaper serving the African-American community.